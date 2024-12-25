28 people survive plane crash in Aktau - Kazakhstan's Ministry of Emergency Situations

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 25. According to preliminary information, 28 people survived the plane crash in the city of Aktau, Trend reports.

"According to preliminary data, 28 survivors, including 2 children, have been taken to hospitals," said the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan.

12:15 (GMT+4)

According to preliminary data, 25 people survived the plane crash in Aktau.

The information was provided by Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations.

"There were 67 people on board the plane, including 5 crew members. Information about the casualties is being clarified. Preliminary reports indicate 25 survivors, 22 of whom have been taken to the hospital. A total of 150 personnel, 45 units of equipment from the Department of Emergency Situations, NGP, and DP are involved. The passenger list is being verified," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier today, an Embraer 190 passenger plane en route from Baku to Grozny crashed 3 kilometers from Aktau airport.