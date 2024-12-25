Lithuanian FM commiserates over AZAL plane crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The Foreign Minister of Lithuania Kęstutis Budrys expressed condolences over the crash of the Azerbaijani Airlines airplane, the publication of the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry on X said, Trend reports.

“I was very saddened by the news of the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines airplane. On behalf of the Lithuanian people, we express deep condolences to the families of the victims,” the publication reads.

To note, today a passenger plane Embraer 190, flying on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 km from Aktau airport. The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan reported that 37 citizens of Azerbaijan were on board the plane, which crashed in Aktau.

“According to preliminary data, 37 citizens of Azerbaijan, 6 citizens of Kazakhstan, 3 citizens of Kyrgyzstan, and 16 citizens of Russia were on board the airplane,” the ministry said.

AZAL announced that 62 passengers, 5 crew members, and a total of 67 people were on board the Embraer 190 airplane flying Baku-Grozny, which crashed in the city of Aktau.

Azerbaijan has declared mourning on December 26 due to the plane crash.

