Powers of Iran's government to be diminished - First VP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The government's powers will be diminished during the current government in Iran (the current government in Iran has been in power since August 2024), First Vice President of Iran, Mohammad Reza Aref, said at the first meeting of the Supreme Governing Council in Tehran on December 25, Trend reports.

According to him, there are no more obstacles in the country due to the shrinking powers of the government.

“The current Iranian government intends to empower governors in executive matters. Thus, each governor will be the president of a province. Decisions in all fields except politics, security, and defense will be made by the provinces themselves. According to the current government, the province itself will have its own opinion and decision-making power, and the province will form a small parliament. “Border provinces will be able to make agreements and establish trade relations with neighboring countries,” he said.

Iran's First Vice President added that a statement has already been made to provincial governors in this regard, urging them to make preparations and proposals for the devolution of governmental powers to the provinces.

To note, while there have been several views in Iran in recent years about diminishing the powers of the government, no serious steps have yet been taken in this direction.