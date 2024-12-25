Hungarian Embassy expresses condolences to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The Hungarian Embassy in Azerbaijan expressed condolences over the crash of an AZAL aircraft near the Kazakh city of Aktau today, Trend reports.

"We express our sincere and deep condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed in the crash of the AZAL Baku-Grozny flight on December 25 near the Kazakh city of Aktau, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. In these difficult times, our thoughts and prayers are with our Azerbaijani friends", the embassy wrote on its official Facebook page.

Earlier today, a passenger plane Embraer 190, flying on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 km from Aktau airport. According to preliminary data, 37 citizens of Azerbaijan, 6 citizens of Kazakhstan, 3 citizens of Kyrgyzstan, and 16 citizens of Russia were on board the airplane.

AZAL announced that 62 passengers, 5 crew members, and a total of 67 people were on board the Embraer 190 airplane flying Baku-Grozny, which crashed in the city of Aktau.

Azerbaijan has declared mourning on December 26 due to the plane crash.

