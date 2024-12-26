Treatment of injured in intensive care is under supervision of Kazakh and Azerbaijani doctors - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Now we are returning from Kazakhstan together with the Minister of Emergency Situations. There we visited the citizens of Azerbaijan and other passengers. We inquired about their health. Some of them can move independently, Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, based on the doctors’ decision, the Azerbaijani citizens injured in the plane crash will remain in Kazakhstan.

"They will return when doctors make the appropriate decision. At the same time, we have patients in intensive care who are being treated under the supervision of doctors from Kazakhstan and doctors sent from Azerbaijan. There is no chance of delivering the bodies of the deceased today. The investigation is ongoing. The final decision will be made tomorrow or in the coming days. Black boxes have been found. They will be investigated in accordance with the law," the minister said.