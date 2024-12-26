Kyrgyzstan set to implement visa-free policy for nationals of six nations

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 26. Kyrgyzstan is rolling out the red carpet for citizens of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain, as they’ll be able to walk in without a visa starting January 4, 2025, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan.

Visitors from the specified countries, coming for a little sightseeing, can kick back in Kyrgyzstan without a visa for as long as 180 days within a rolling 360-day window.

However, for other purposes of entry, such as employment or education, a visa corresponding to the purpose of the visit will be required.

The Ministry stressed that the goal of these measures is to boost tourism and increase Kyrgyzstan's attractiveness for investment and business.

It is worth recalling that in late October, Kyrgyzstan also introduced a visa-free regime for organized tourist groups from China.

The groups, consisting of 5 to 25 people, should follow a pre-approved tourist itinerary to benefit from this advantage. With the approval of the authorized tourism body, these groups can stay in Kyrgyzstan for up to 21 days without a visa, provided they have return tickets to their home country or a third country. Note that tourists can reenter the country after 21 days.

