Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for December 26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. The official exchange rate of the US dollar and the euro against the Azerbaijani manat for December 26, 2024, is set at 1.7 and 1.7677 manat, respectively, Trend reports.
The exchange rate of manat against world currencies based on the data of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan:
|Currencies
|1 US dollar
|USD
|1,7
|1 euro
|EUR
|1,7677
|1 Australian dollar
|AUD
|1,0607
|1 Belarusian ruble
|BYN
|0,4885
|1 Bulgarian Levi
|BGN
|0,9039
|1 UAE dirham
|AED
|0,4628
|100 South Korean won
|KRW
|0,1161
|1 Czech krone
|CZK
|0,0703
|1 Chinese yuan
|CNY
|0,2329
|1 Danish krone
|DKK
|0,2369
|1 Georgian lari
|GEL
|0,6061
|1 Hong Kong dollar
|HKD
|0,2189
|1 Indian rupee
|INR
|0,0199
|1 British pound sterling
|GBP
|2,1315
|10000 Iranian rial
|IRR
|0,0385
|1 Swedish krona
|SEK
|0,1532
|1 Swiss franc
|CHF
|1,8888
|1 Israeli shekel
|ILS
|0,4663
|1 Canadian dollar
|CAD
|1,1835
|1 Kuwaiti dinar
|KWD
|5,5159
|100 Kazakhh tenge
|KZT
|0,3299
|1 Qatari rial
|QAR
|0,4663
|1 Kyrgyz som
|KGS
|0,0196
|100 Hungarian forints
|HUF
|0,4303
|1 Moldovan leu
|MDL
|0,0925
|1 Norwegian krone
|NOK
|0,1498
|100 Uzbek som
|UZS
|0,0132
|100 Pakistani rupees
|PKR
|0,6106
|1 Polish zloty
|PLN
|0,415
|1 Romanian leu
|RON
|0,3553
|100 Russian ruble
|RUB
|1,6998
|1 Serbian dinar
|RSD
|0,0151
|1 Singapore dollar
|SGD
|1,2516
|1 Saudi rial
|SAR
|0,4527
|1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of the IMF)
|XDR
|2,217
|1 Turkish lira
|TRY
|0,0482
|1 Turkmen manat
|TMT
|0,4857
|1 Ukrainian hryvnia
|UAH
|0,0406
|100 Japanese yen
|JPY
|1,0799
|1 New Zealand dollar
|NZD
|0,9604
