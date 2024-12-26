Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for December 26

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. The official exchange rate of the US dollar and the euro against the Azerbaijani manat for December 26, 2024, is set at 1.7 and 1.7677 manat, respectively, Trend reports.

The exchange rate of manat against world currencies based on the data of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan:

Currencies 1 US dollar USD 1,7 1 euro EUR 1,7677 1 Australian dollar AUD 1,0607 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 0,4885 1 Bulgarian Levi BGN 0,9039 1 UAE dirham AED 0,4628 100 South Korean won KRW 0,1161 1 Czech krone CZK 0,0703 1 Chinese yuan CNY 0,2329 1 Danish krone DKK 0,2369 1 Georgian lari GEL 0,6061 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 0,2189 1 Indian rupee INR 0,0199 1 British pound sterling GBP 2,1315 10000 Iranian rial IRR 0,0385 1 Swedish krona SEK 0,1532 1 Swiss franc CHF 1,8888 1 Israeli shekel ILS 0,4663 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1,1835 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 5,5159 100 Kazakhh tenge KZT 0,3299 1 Qatari rial QAR 0,4663 1 Kyrgyz som KGS 0,0196 100 Hungarian forints HUF 0,4303 1 Moldovan leu MDL 0,0925 1 Norwegian krone NOK 0,1498 100 Uzbek som UZS 0,0132 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 0,6106 1 Polish zloty PLN 0,415 1 Romanian leu RON 0,3553 100 Russian ruble RUB 1,6998 1 Serbian dinar RSD 0,0151 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,2516 1 Saudi rial SAR 0,4527 1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of the IMF) XDR 2,217 1 Turkish lira TRY 0,0482 1 Turkmen manat TMT 0,4857 1 Ukrainian hryvnia UAH 0,0406 100 Japanese yen JPY 1,0799 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 0,9604

