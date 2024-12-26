Flight carrying 7 injured and 4 bodies from Aktau crash departs for Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. A plane carrying 7 survivors and the bodies of 4 Azerbaijani citizens who died in the Aktau plane crash has departed for Baku, Trend reports.

The aircraft is expected to land at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in about 50 minutes.

It’s important to note that today, 7 Azerbaijani nationals who were injured in the crash have arrived in Baku.

In addition, today, in order to continue the treatment of those affected by the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer 190 (flight J2-8243, Baku-Grozny), a special plane from the Ministry of Emergency Situations brought 7 individuals to Baku, accompanied by doctors and psychologists.

Recall that on December 25, the Embraer 190, operated by AZAL and en route from Baku to Grozny, crashed 3 kilometers from Aktau Airport.

There were 67 people on board, including 62 passengers and 5 crew members.