U.S. Embassy in Baku lowers national flag to honor AZAL plane crash victims (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. The U.S. Embassy has lowered its flag in solidarity with Azerbaijani partners following a tragic plane crash in Kazakhstan's Aktau, said U.S. Ambassador to Baku Mark Libby, Trend reports.

"The United States extends its sincere condolences to the families of the victims of yesterday’s tragic accident and best wishes for a speedy recovery to those injured. [...] We stand ready to facilitate any assistance that may be necessary in the difficult days ahead," the U.S. Embassy's post, citing Mark Libby, on X reads.

On December 25, an Embraer 190 passenger plane operated by AZAL, flying from Baku to Grozny, crashed 3 kilometers from Aktau Airport.

The flight carried 67 people, including 62 passengers and 5 crew members.

Following the crash, 27 people were hospitalized. Among them, 15 were citizens of Azerbaijan, 8 of Russia, and 3 of Kyrgyzstan. The identity of one individual remains unknown.

Of those hospitalized, 11 are being treated in intensive care, 13 in the trauma department, 2 in neurosurgery, and 1 in the surgical ward. They are under the care of experienced doctors from Kazakhstan, as well as specialists sent from Azerbaijan and Russia, and have received prompt medical and psychological support.

Both pilots and a flight attendant were killed in the crash, while two other crew members survived.

Azerbaijan declared December 26 a national day of mourning.