We share grief of brotherly Azerbaijan - Uzbekistan's FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov telephoned the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov today, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

It was noted that during the telephone conversation, the Uzbek minister expressed condolences on behalf of the state and people in connection with the tragic accident that occurred the day before near the city of Aktau of the airplane flying Baku-Grozny.

He wished the deceased people the grace of God, the relative's patience, and the wounded healing. It was informed that the Republic of Uzbekistan stands in solidarity with the brotherly Republic of Azerbaijan in these difficult days, shares the grief, and expresses hope that such a tragedy will never happen again.

Minister Bayramov expressed gratitude to the brotherly Republic of Uzbekistan for the support provided in this difficult day for our country and people.

The minister said that following the instruction of the president of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev from the first minutes of the accident, a state commission was established to investigate the causes of the plane crash. A delegation consisting of the leaders of the relevant bodies of our country was sent to the crash site, and several measures were taken.

To note, on December 25, an "Embraer 190" aircraft operated by "Azerbaijan Airlines," on flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny, was diverted to Aktau for an emergency landing and subsequently crashed near Aktau. The report indicated a total of 67 individuals present, comprising 62 passengers and a contingent of 5 crew personnel. Preliminary assessments suggest that a cohort of 32 individuals has emerged unscathed, albeit with several presenting in a state of critical distress.

