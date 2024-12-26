Azerbaijani FM discusses airplane crash with Kazakh counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu telephoned Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov today, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Minister Nurtleu expressed profound sorrow upon receiving the news of the crash of the “Azerbaijan Airlines” aircraft near the Kazakh city of Aktau.

The Kazakh minister sent profound condolences to the families, friends, and fraternal Azerbaijani people affected by the disaster. It was seen that from the initial moments of the incident, Kazakhstani emergency services were completely mobilized and engaged in mitigating the aftermath of the catastrophe. A working group was formed to examine the reasons for the accident, and suitable remedies were implemented.

Minister Bayramov thanked his Kazakh counterpart for his condolences and, in turn, expressed condolences to the families of the deceased citizens of Kazakhstan. He expressed gratitude for the provided support.

