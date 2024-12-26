International community continues to condole with Azerbaijan after jet crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Condolences from the international community continue to pour in to Azerbaijan following the tragic crash of an AZAL plane operating the Baku-Grozny route, Trend reports.

The President of the Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu, the President of Nepal, Ram Chandra Paudel, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the Speaker of Pakistan’s National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, the Chairwoman of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan, Tanzila Narbaeva, as well as the Muslim Council of Elders, foreign ministers from various countries, and diplomatic representatives in Azerbaijan expressed their condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. They also wished a swift recovery to the injured.

To note, AZAL's Embraer 190 passenger plane on the Baku-Grozny route crashed 3 km away from Aktau airport on December 25.

A total of 67 people (62 passengers and 5 crew members) were on board the Embraer 190 airplane, flying Baku-Grozny, which crashed in Aktau.

Following the crash of the passenger airplane near Aktau, 27 people were hospitalized. Of them, 15 people are citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 8 - of the Russian Federation, and 3 - of the Kyrgyz Republic. The identity of one person has not been established yet.

Of the victims hospitalized, 11 are being treated in the intensive care unit, 13 - in the traumatology department, 2 - in the neurosurgery department, and 1 - in the surgical department. These persons are under the control of professional doctors from Kazakhstan and those expelled from Azerbaijan and Russia. They were provided with prompt and specialized medical and psychological treatment.

Both crew pilots as well as the flight stewardess were lost, but two crew members survived.

December 26 has been declared a day of mourning in Azerbaijan.

