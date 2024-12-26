Azerbaijan's Khankendi honors victims of plane crash with minute of silence (PHOTO)

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, December 26. On December 26 at 12:00 p.m. in Khankendi city, as well as in the whole territory of Azerbaijan, a minute of silence was marked to honor the memory of those who died in the crash of the plane belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), Trend reports.

According to the information, traffic and pedestrian movement were suspended, and state flags were lowered.

In connection with the tragedy, the “Winter Fairy Tale” fair, which was scheduled for December 26 in Khankendi city, was postponed indefinitely.

To note, on December 25, an Embraer 190 passenger plane belonging to AZAL, flying on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 kilometers from Aktau airport.

To note, AZAL's Embraer 190 passenger plane on the Baku-Grozny route crashed 3 km away from Aktau airport on December 25.

A total of 67 people (62 passengers and 5 crew members) were on board the Embraer 190 airplane, flying Baku-Grozny, which crashed in Aktau.

Following the crash of the passenger airplane near Aktau, 27 people were hospitalized. Of them, 15 people are citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 8 of the Russian Federation, and 3 of the Kyrgyz Republic. The identity of one person has not been established yet.

Of the victims hospitalized, 11 are being treated in the intensive care unit, 13 in the traumatology department, 2 in the neurosurgery department, and 1 in the surgical department. These persons are under the control of professional doctors from Kazakhstan and those expelled from Azerbaijan and Russia. They were provided with prompt and specialized medical and psychological treatment.

Both crew pilots as well as the flight stewardess were lost, but two crew members survived.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel