Azerbaijan initiates urban development for liberated villages in its Gazakh district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Urban planning justification will be developed for four villages in the Gazakh district that were under Armenian occupation for three decades and were returned to Azerbaijan in May of this year - Baghanis Ayrim, Ashaghi Askipara, Heyrimli, and Gizilhajili, Trend reports via the single internet portal of public procurement

The State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan has completed the preparatory work for this project.

The committee has assigned the "Design Bureau" Limited Liability Company (LLC) to prepare the urban planning justification for the villages of Gizilhajili and Baghanis Ayrim, while the "Azerdovletlayihe" State Design Institute will be responsible for preparing the urban planning justification for the other two villages, Heyrimli and Ashaghi Askipara. The respective contracts have been concluded with both entities.

According to the contracts, the urban planning justification for the village of Gizilhajili will cost 174,700 manat ($102,765), for Baghanis Ayrim – 194,800 manat ($114,589), and for the other two villages, Heyrimli and Ashaghi Askipara, the costs will be 175,300 manat ($103,119) and 221,900 manat ($130,531), respectively.

