Economy Materials 26 December 2024 13:55 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan begins attracting deposits from Eastern Zangezur economic region (Exclusive)

Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Azerbaijan has started attracting deposits from the Eastern Zangezur economic region, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) told Trend.

As per the bank’s data, the number of deposits drawn from this region reached 392,000 manat ($230,589), with an average interest rate of 1.81 percent as of December 1, 2024.

Of this total, 388,000 manat ($228,238) were in the national currency, while 4,000 manat ($2,352) were in freely convertible currency.

Azerbaijan initiates the mobilization of capital inflows from the Eastern Zangezur economic zone.

