UN SecGen condolences over airplane crash in Kazakhstan's Aktau

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed condolences over the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane, the spokesperson of the UN Secretary-General Stephanie Tremblay said, Trend reports.

“The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the news of the airplane crash in western Kazakhstan, which resulted in the death of many people, including citizens of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and the Russian Federation. He expresses his sincere condolences to the families of the victims and his deep sympathy to the affected countries. The Secretary-General also wishes a speedy and full recovery to the victims of this tragic incident,” Tremblay noted.

To note, AZAL Airlines' Embraer 190 passenger plane, flying the Baku-Grozny route, crashed three kilometers from Aktau Airport yesterday. A total of 67 people were on board the aircraft, including 62 passengers and 5 crew members. The updated data shows that among the passengers were:

37 citizens of Azerbaijan, of whom 23 died, 14 survived;

3 citizens of Kyrgyzstan, all survived;

16 citizens of Russia, of whom 7 died, 9 survived;

6 citizens of Kazakhstan are all dead.

Both pilots of the airplane were killed. Of the five crew members, three survived.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel