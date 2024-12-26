OTS SecGen expresses condolences to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Kubanychbek Omuraliev has sent a letter of condolences to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in connection with the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane flying from Baku to Grozny near Aktau city in Kazakhstan, which claimed the lives of a large number of people, Trend reports.

"Your Excellency,

I am deeply saddened by the tragic news of the plane crash involving an Azerbaijani airline on the Baku-Grozny flight near Aktau, Kazakhstan. This heartbreaking incident, which has claimed so many lives, is a profound loss for Azerbaijan and all those affected.

I extend my heartfelt condolences to Your Excellency and the people of Azerbaijan, as well as to the families and loved ones of the victims. Our thoughts and prayers are with the survivors as they navigate the challenges of recovery, and we sincerely hope for their swift healing.

This tragedy touches all of us in the Turkic World, serving as a poignant reminder of the importance of unity and support in moments of grief. Please know that we stand in solidarity with the people of Azerbaijan during this difficult time and share the sorrow.

With my deepest sympathy and respect," the letter reads.