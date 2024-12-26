Speaker of Uzbekistan's parliament condoles Azerbaijan over airplane crash in Aktau

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Speaker of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan Tanzila Narbayeva has sent a letter of condolence to Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova regarding the plane crash, Trend reports.

"It is with deep sorrow that we learned of the tragic plane crash near Aktau involving a passenger aircraft belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines, which claimed numerous lives.

On behalf of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims and wish a swift recovery to all those injured," the letter reads.

To note, on December 25, an "Embraer 190" aircraft operated by "Azerbaijan Airlines," on flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny, was diverted to Aktau for an emergency landing and subsequently crashed near Aktau. The report indicated a total of 67 individuals present, comprising 62 passengers and a contingent of 5 crew personnel. Preliminary assessments suggest that a cohort of 32 individuals has emerged unscathed, albeit with several presenting in a state of critical distress.

