Azerbaijan lowers state flags nationwide to honor plane tragedy victims (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. As previously stated, December 26 was designated a day of mourning in Azerbaijan in response to the sad fatalities resulting from the AZAL jet disaster near Aktau, Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

In a solemn embrace of national sorrow, the flags of the nation have been gently lowered, draping the land in a shroud of respect and remembrance.

Additionally, the central Baku New Year's trees have had their lights switched off.

We also present photos taken by one of our agency’s employees to our readers, depicting the lowered state flags in the capital of Azerbaijan in commemoration of the victims of the plane tragedy.

To note, AZAL's Embraer 190 passenger plane on the Baku-Grozny route crashed 3 km away from Aktau airport on December 25.

A total of 67 people (62 passengers and 5 crew members) were on board the Embraer 190 airplane, flying Baku-Grozny, which crashed in Aktau.

Following the crash of the passenger airplane near Aktau, 27 people were hospitalized. Of them, 15 people are citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 8 of the Russian Federation, and 3 of the Kyrgyz Republic. The identity of one person has not been established yet.

Of the victims hospitalized, 11 are being treated in the intensive care unit, 13 in the traumatology department, 2 in the neurosurgery department, and 1 in the surgical department. These persons are under the control of professional doctors from Kazakhstan and those expelled from Azerbaijan and Russia. They were provided with prompt and specialized medical and psychological treatment.

Both crew pilots as well as the flight stewardess were lost, but two crew members survived.

