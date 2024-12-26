President of Maldives sends condolences letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. President of the Maldives Mohamed Muizzu has sent a letter of condolences to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev following the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plane traveling from Baku to Grozny, which tragically crashed near the city of Aktau, Trend reports.

"Excellency,

I am deeply saddened and shocked to learn of the tragic plane crash near Aktau that has caused loss of many lives and injury.

I extend heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and those affected by this tragic incident. In this moment of profound grief, our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Your Excellency, the Government and people, especially the survivors, as they face the aftermath of this tragedy," the letter reads.