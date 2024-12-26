Three AZAL plane crash victims turn out in critical condition - Emergency Ministry doctor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Following the AZAL passenger plane crash near Aktau, medical personnel from the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan are working at the site under the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

Dr. Nigar Panahova, a physician with the medical service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, informed the media about the situation on Thursday.

According to her, a team of psychologists from the Ministry's medical service has met with the victims and provided psychological support.

"The total number of injured is 29. Of these, 27 were hospitalized at the Mangistau regional hospital. Two children were taken to a different hospital. The condition of three patients is critical," she said.

Panahova also noted that patients in stable condition are expected to be transferred to Baku soon.

To note, AZAL's Embraer 190 passenger plane on the Baku-Grozny route crashed 3 km away from Aktau airport on December 25.

A total of 67 people (62 passengers and 5 crew members) were on board the Embraer 190 airplane, flying Baku-Grozny, which crashed in Aktau.

Following the crash of the passenger airplane near Aktau, 27 people were hospitalized. Of them, 15 people are citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 8 of the Russian Federation, and 3 of the Kyrgyz Republic. The identity of one person has not been established yet.

Of the victims hospitalized, 11 are being treated in the intensive care unit, 13 in the traumatology department, 2 in the neurosurgery department, and 1 in the surgical department. These persons are under the control of professional doctors from Kazakhstan and those expelled from Azerbaijan and Russia. They were provided with prompt and specialized medical and psychological treatment.

Both crew pilots as well as the flight stewardess were lost, but two crew members survived.

