Slovak President offers condolences to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Slovak President Peter Pellegrini sent a letter of condolences to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, following the tragic crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane en route from Baku to Grozny, which crashed near Aktau in Kazakhstan, claiming numerous lives, Trend reports.

"Mr. President,

I received with deep sorrow the news of the tragic death and injury of numerous people as a result of the crash of an aircraft belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines near the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan.

On behalf of the citizens of the Slovak Republic and on my own behalf, I express my deepest condolences to you, the people of Azerbaijan, as well as to the families and loved ones of the deceased, and wish a swift recovery to the injured," the letter reads.