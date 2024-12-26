Israeli carrier suspends flights to Moscow after tragic AZAL crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Israeli airline El Al has suspended all flights to Moscow in the wake of the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plane crash, Trend reports, citing foreign media.

On December 25, an Embraer 190 aircraft operated by AZAL, en route from Baku to Grozny, crashed three kilometers from Aktau Airport.

The plane was carrying 67 people, including 62 passengers and five crew members.

Following the crash, 27 individuals were hospitalized. Among them were 15 Azerbaijani citizens, eight Russian nationals, three Kyrgyz citizens, and one unidentified person.

Both pilots and a flight attendant lost their lives, while two other crew members survived.

December 26 was declared a national day of mourning in Azerbaijan.

The aircraft’s black box has been recovered, and its data is being analyzed in line with international aviation protocols. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash, with final conclusions expected after a thorough review of all evidence.