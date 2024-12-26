Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 26 December 2024 18:01 (UTC +04:00)
Chinese president sends condolences to President Ilham Aliyev

Ali Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China, has sent a letter of condolences to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, following the tragic crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) passenger plane in Kazakhstan, resulting in casualties and injuries, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

I am shocked by the news of the tragic loss of lives in the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane.

On behalf of the Government and people of China, I express my deepest condolences to the victims, sincere sympathy to their families, and wish a swift recovery to the injured," the letter reads.

