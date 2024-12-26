Uzbekistan prepares for fourth joint working group session with EAEU in March

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 26. Uzbekistan is preparing for the fourth session of the Joint Working Group, which will be held in March next year, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev announced, Trend reports.

He made this statement during his speech at the latest meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in St. Petersburg.

Mirziyoyev highlighted the priorities for mutually beneficial cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union, particularly calling for the gradual removal of trade barriers in bilateral trade.

"In this regard, it was suggested to work at the expert level on the issue of eliminating tariff and non-tariff restrictions in trade between Uzbekistan and the EAEU member states," he said.

The president also expressed readiness to hold consultations soon on aligning technical regulation systems and adopting a practical action plan.