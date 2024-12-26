Azerbaijani Emergencies Minister talks on condition of injured in plane crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. The condition of the Azerbaijani citizens injured in the Baku-Grozny flight crash is good, with the exception of three people who are in intensive care, Minister of Emergency Situations Kamaleddin Heydarov told journalists, Trend reports.

"We inspected the scene of the incident together with the Minister of Transport. Later we visited the injured. The injured are in good condition, except for three people who are in intensive care," the minister said.

Kamaladdin Heydarov also said that after the identities of those killed in the plane crash are established, their bodies will be delivered to Azerbaijan.

"On the advice of doctors, the victims were not transported to Azerbaijan today due to their psychological state. Those who received minor injuries will probably be transported to the country in the coming days, perhaps tomorrow or the day after tomorrow," the minister said.

On December 25, an Embraer 190 passenger plane flying the Baku-Grozny route crashed 3 km from Aktau airport. Preliminary reports indicate there were 37 Azerbaijani citizens, 6 Kazakh citizens, 3 Kyrgyz citizens, and 16 Russian citizens on board.

AZAL confirmed that the Embraer 190 carried 62 passengers and 5 crew members, bringing the total number of people on board to 67.