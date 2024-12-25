Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina sends condolence letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Željka Cvijanović has sent a condolence letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Your Excellency,

It is with deep sorrow that I received the news of the tragic plane crash in which Azerbaijani citizens lost their lives. In these difficult moments, on behalf of the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and on my own behalf, I wish to extend my heartfelt condolences.

Our thoughts are with the families and friends of the victims, as well as with the entire Azerbaijani nation. May the memories of those tragically lost and hope for the full recovery of survivors bring you strength, and may all those affected by this tragedy find comfort and resilience to overcome their pain.

Please accept the expression of our deepest sympathy and support", the letter reads.