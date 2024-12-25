Azerbaijanis abroad express condolences over plane crash near Aktau

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. Azerbaijanis living abroad have expressed their condolences following the tragic plane crash near Aktau, Trend reports via the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

"The news of the crash involving an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane on December 25, which was en route from Baku to Grozny, deeply shocked us.

May Allah rest the souls of the deceased. We express our heartfelt condolences to their families and loved ones, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. We are confident that our government, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, will thoroughly investigate the cause of the tragedy and take the necessary measures.

Throughout our history, our people have stood united, overcoming the most difficult challenges with dignity and strength. As Azerbaijanis living abroad, we reaffirm our unwavering solidarity with our nation and government during this heartbreaking moment. May the Almighty protect our nation," the statement reads.

Earlier today, a passenger plane Embraer 190, flying on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 km from Aktau airport. According to preliminary data, 37 citizens of Azerbaijan, 6 citizens of Kazakhstan, 3 citizens of Kyrgyzstan, and 16 citizens of Russia were on board the airplane.

AZAL announced that 62 passengers, 5 crew members, and a total of 67 people were on board the Embraer 190 airplane flying Baku-Grozny, which crashed in the city of Aktau.

Azerbaijan has declared mourning on December 26 due to the plane crash.