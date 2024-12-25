Azerbaijan's Baku hosts concert in honor of 100th anniversary of Tofig Ahmadov (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. A concert dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of the prominent Azerbaijani musician, clarinetist-saxophonist, conductor, composer, and People's Artist of Azerbaijan, Tofig Ahmadov, was held at the Heydar Aliyev Palace, Trend reports.

The concert was organized by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan.

The evening unfolded like a tapestry woven with threads of nostalgia and melodies that danced through the air, stirring the deepest chords of the heart within the souls of those gathered. The performances danced in harmony with the words of the host, Tofig Hasansoy, who painted a vivid tapestry of the maestro's life and work, a luminary whose name is forever inscribed in the radiant annals of the nation's musical legacy.

The concert featured performances by popular artists Ilhama Gasimova, Aynur Iskandarli, Nigar Jalilova, Rovshan Gahramanov, People's Artist Anvar Sadigov and his "Gaytaghi" ensemble, People's Artist Salman Gambarov and his group Bakustic Jazz, as well as a memorable improvisation by People's Artist Natavan Sheikhova, who had worked with Tofig Ahmadov for many years.

The program left no stone unturned in showcasing Ahmadov's creative work—his renowned pieces alongside hidden gems, some of which took center stage for the first time in ages. Moreover, cherished masterpieces from esteemed Azerbaijani composers like Uzeyir Hajibayli, Niyazi, Fikrat Amirov, Gara Garayev, Tofig Guliyev, Rauf Hajiyev, and Emin Sabitoghlu were showcased in captivating arrangements. The performances were paired with photo and video installations showcasing Ahmadov, and the audience's applause was music to the ears, ringing out like a bell in the night.

Later, the maestro’s family and nearest and dearest reminisced about their cherished moments with him.

Ahmadov's daughter, Umay Ahmadova, expressed gratitude to Minister of Culture Adil Karimli for organizing the evening.

“My father was an exceptional personality who was cultivated, subtle, and noble in both music and life. He was an exceptionally harmonious individual, having graduated with distinction from the Azerbaijan State Conservatory, and devoted his entire life to music. He commenced with a little ensemble, 'We are from Baku', which subsequently expanded into a substantial jazz band. He directed the Estrada-Symphonic Orchestra of Azerbaijan Radio and Television for 20 years, serving as its permanent conductor until his death. He departed prematurely at the age of 58; however, he accomplished a great deal. His work was notable for its promotion of emerging performers and musicians. Prominent figures such as Shovkat Alakbarova, Sara Gadimova, Vagif Mustafazade, Rafig Babayev, and others collaborated with him. Numerous individuals commenced their careers with his orchestra, where he provided them with a fulfilling creative existence,” she said.

Next, People's Artist, composer Eldar Mansurov, spoke at the event.

“My father, Bahram Mansurov (People’s Artist, tar player), was friends with Tofig Ahmadov, and I always enjoyed listening to their conversations. Later, we became friends with his son, Rovshan, and studied together at the Asaf Zeynalli Music School. I was in the piano class, and he was in the clarinet class. Ahmadov's work is a great history of pop music; he did a lot for the development of national culture, and many continued his path. In the early years of my career, my composition 'Seni seve seve' was performed by Mirza Babayev in his ensemble. Ahmadov was a wonderful person, as was his entire family—very warm and friendly. His legacy in pop music and jazz should be promoted more,” Mansurov said.

Vocalist and guitarist Gasim Khalilov also shared his memories about Ahmadov.

“I was a pop orchestra soloist in the 1970s. Tofig Ahmadov, the orchestra's leader, always loved and respected the players. A cordial bond evolved. He praised my voice tone and predicted a good future for me when I was young. He was nice and funny, the group's soul. The Days of Azerbaijani Culture, gala performances, and tours throughout Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Central Asia, and the Baltics were among our activities. Ahmadov played clarinet and saxophone well. High-level performance skills,” Khalilov reminded.

Ahmadov was born on February 8, 1924, in Baku. Composer Tofig Guliyev invited Ahmadov, a clarinetist and saxophonist, to join the newly formed Estrada-Symphonic Orchestra in 1941. From 1942 to 1945, he worked in the Caspian Fleet’s ensemble. In 1952, he graduated from the Azerbaijan State Conservatory with a degree in clarinet. Eddie Rosner invited him to join the pop orchestra in Moscow in 1953, where he served as concertmaster for four years. In 1957, the musician returned to Baku and created the ensemble "We Are from Baku," which he led until 1961.

Ahmadov worked as a performer, conductor, composer, and organizer of musical events. As a composer, he created many songs and pieces for orchestra. He collaborated with poets such as Famil Mehdi, Fikrat Goja, Tofig Mutallibov, Rafig Ziya Khandan, Nusrat Kasamanli, and others.

From 1960 to 1981, Ahmadov was the leader and chief conductor of the Estrada Orchestra of Azerbaijan Radio. The orchestra began as a brass big band, but the addition of strings later transformed it into an estrada-symphonic orchestra. Famous artists like Muslim Magomayev, Shovkat Alakbarova, Gulagha Mammadov, Lutfiyar Imanov, Rauf Atakishiyev, Natavan Sheykhova, Ilhama Guliyeva, Rauf Adigozalov, Mobil Ahmadov, Zuleykha Mirismayilova, Yalchin Rzazade, Mubariz Taghiyev, Akif Islamzade, Flora Karimova, Elmira Raghimova, and others performed with this orchestra. The orchestra performed works by Rauf Hajiyev, Said Rustamov, Jahangir Jahangirov, Vasif Adigozalov, Ramiz Mustafaev, Khayyam Mirzazade, Aziz Azizov, Ogtay Kazimi, Ramiz Mirishli, Javanshir Guliyev, Mobil Babayev, Faig Sujadinnov, Eldar Mansurov, Ogtay Rajabov, Musa Mirzayev, Ruhangiz Gasimova, and others. Tofig Ahmadov remained the artistic director and chief conductor of this orchestra until his death. He passed away on March 23, 1981.

