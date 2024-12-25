AZAL condoles kith and kin of passengers killed in Aktau plane crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has expressed its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the passengers who tragically lost their lives in a plane crash in Aktau, Trend reports.

“Today is an extremely difficult and tragic day for AZAL. We grieve with the families and loved ones of the passengers and crew members who died in the crash of the Embraer-190 aircraft near Aktau, and we offer our heartfelt condolences. Their pain is our pain. We wish a swift recovery to the injured,” the airline said.

To note, today a passenger plane Embraer 190, flying on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 km from Aktau airport. The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan reported that 37 citizens of Azerbaijan were on board the plane, which crashed in Aktau.

“According to preliminary data, 37 citizens of Azerbaijan, 6 citizens of Kazakhstan, 3 citizens of Kyrgyzstan, and 16 citizens of Russia were on board the airplane,” the ministry said.

AZAL announced that 62 passengers, 5 crew members, and a total of 67 people were on board the Embraer 190 airplane flying Baku-Grozny, which crashed in the city of Aktau.

