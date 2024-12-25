President of Israel expresses condolences over Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. President of Israel Isaac Herzog has expressed condolences in connection with the recent crash of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plane, Trend reports via the president's post on its X page.

"I was very saddened by the terrible tragedy of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane from Baku, which has crashed near Aktau this morning.

I send my deepest condolences to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the people of Azerbaijan, and the families of all nationalities who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of all those injured," he said.

To note, today AZAL's Embraer 190 passenger plane, flying on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 km from Aktau airport. The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan reported that 37 citizens of Azerbaijan were on board the plane, which crashed in Aktau.

According to preliminary data, 37 citizens of Azerbaijan, six citizens of Kazakhstan, three citizens of Kyrgyzstan, and 16 citizens of Russia were on board the airplane.

AZAL announced that 62 passengers, five crew members, and a total of 67 people were on board the Embraer 190 airplane flying Baku-Grozny, which crashed in the city of Aktau.

Azerbaijan has declared mourning on December 26 due to the plane crash.

