Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

14 Azerbaijani citizens survive plane crash near Aktau - Kazakhstan's transport minister

Society Materials 25 December 2024 21:52 (UTC +04:00)

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. 14 Azerbaijani citizens survived the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane near Aktau, the Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan Marat Karabayev said this at a briefing held today.

"Among the passengers there were 37 citizens of Azerbaijan, 23 of them died, 14 survived. There were 3 people from Kyrgyzstan, they survived. At the same time, there were 16 citizens of Russia, 7 of them died and 9 survived. There were also 6 passengers from Kazakhstan, they died," the minister said.

He also noted that both pilots died.

"Three more crew members survived," M. Karabayev said.

Earlier today, a passenger plane Embraer 190, flying on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 km from Aktau airport. According to preliminary data, 37 citizens of Azerbaijan, 6 citizens of Kazakhstan, 3 citizens of Kyrgyzstan, and 16 citizens of Russia were on board the airplane.

AZAL announced that 62 passengers, 5 crew members, and a total of 67 people were on board the Embraer 190 airplane flying Baku-Grozny, which crashed in the city of Aktau.

Azerbaijan has declared mourning on December 26 due to the plane crash.

Latest

Latest

Read more