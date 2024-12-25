14 Azerbaijani citizens survive plane crash near Aktau - Kazakhstan's transport minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. 14 Azerbaijani citizens survived the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane near Aktau, the Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan Marat Karabayev said this at a briefing held today.

"Among the passengers there were 37 citizens of Azerbaijan, 23 of them died, 14 survived. There were 3 people from Kyrgyzstan, they survived. At the same time, there were 16 citizens of Russia, 7 of them died and 9 survived. There were also 6 passengers from Kazakhstan, they died," the minister said.

He also noted that both pilots died.

"Three more crew members survived," M. Karabayev said.

Earlier today, a passenger plane Embraer 190, flying on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 km from Aktau airport. According to preliminary data, 37 citizens of Azerbaijan, 6 citizens of Kazakhstan, 3 citizens of Kyrgyzstan, and 16 citizens of Russia were on board the airplane.

AZAL announced that 62 passengers, 5 crew members, and a total of 67 people were on board the Embraer 190 airplane flying Baku-Grozny, which crashed in the city of Aktau.

Azerbaijan has declared mourning on December 26 due to the plane crash.