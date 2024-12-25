Kyrgyzstan and Bahrain discuss opening direct flights

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 25. Kyrgyzstan and Bahrain have held talks on opening direct flights between the two countries, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan, the discussions were led by Deputy Minister Sanjar Bolotov and Bahrain’s Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, Mohammed Ghassan Adnan Sheikho.

During the meeting, the two sides also addressed the status of ongoing documents under review, the dynamics of trade between the two nations, and the untapped potential for growth in bilateral trade. Special attention was given to the development of tourism.

The Deputy Minister also informed the Ambassador about upcoming investment forums in Kyrgyzstan and invited representatives from the Kingdom of Bahrain to participate.

Additionally, the prospects of attracting investments and the establishment of a joint development fund were discussed. Both parties agreed to strengthen cooperation between their business communities, particularly through the chambers of commerce and industry in both countries.

