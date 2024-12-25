Passenger plane from Baku to Grozny crashes in Kazakhstan's Aktau (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. An Embraer 190 aircraft operating the Baku-Grozny flight crashed 3 kilometers from the airport in the city of Aktau, Trend reports.

"Additional information about the incident will be provided to the public," said Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC.

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) personnel have arrived at the site of the plane crash, which was en route from Baku to Grozny.

"Fifty-two personnel and 11 units of equipment from the Kazakhstan MES have arrived at the crash site in Aktau. Upon arrival, the aircraft was found to be on fire. Rescue teams began extinguishing the fire. Information on the casualties is still being clarified, but preliminary reports indicate there are survivors," said the Kazakhstan MES in a statement.

A national operational headquarters has also been set up at the MES command center.

Kazakhstan’s Health Minister Akmaral Alnazarova told journalists that at least six people survived the plane crash in Aktau. She stated that the survivors are in critical condition.

According to AZAL, there were 67 people on board, including 62 passengers and 5 crew members.

"There were no children on board. Information about the casualties will be provided shortly. Preliminary reports indicate there are survivors, and they are receiving first aid. Contacts with the Kazakh authorities are being established at the site, and necessary operational support is being provided by Kazakhstan’s emergency rescue services," the airline said in a statement.

Will be updated