Preliminary cause of plane crash cannot be determined - Deputy PM of Kazakhstan

Society Materials 25 December 2024 23:42 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Video screenshot

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. Unable to establish the initial cause of the plane crash near the city of Aktau, Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev said, Trend reports.

"It is impossible to even establish the initial cause, because there are specialists for this. They will carry out the work. Then it will be clear. I can't talk about it now," he said.

The Deputy Prime Minister said the plane entered Kazakh airspace at 11:02 local time, but contact with it was lost at 11:28, and at 11:37 it collided with the ground.

