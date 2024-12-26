One of Aktau plane disaster victims identified

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 26. The identity of one of the victims in the aircraft crash near Aktau has been confirmed, the Mangystau region's Akimat (administrative center) said, Trend reports.

"Investigative authorities have identified two patients, one of whom has been confirmed as an Azerbaijani citizen," the statement said.

The source also noted that 20 patients are currently under medical observation, six of whom are in intensive care, while two have been transferred to the trauma unit.

To note, AZAL Airlines' Embraer 190 passenger plane, flying the Baku-Grozny route, crashed three kilometers from Aktau Airport yesterday. A total of 67 people were on board the aircraft, including 62 passengers and 5 crew members. The updated data shows that among the passengers were:

37 citizens of Azerbaijan, of whom 23 died, 14 survived;

3 citizens of Kyrgyzstan, all survived;

16 citizens of Russia, of whom 7 died, 9 survived;

6 citizens of Kazakhstan are all dead.

Both pilots of the airplane were killed. Of the five crew members, three survived.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel