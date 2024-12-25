Azerbaijan sends medical professionals and stuff to Aktau, Kazakhstan - AZAL

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. Special medical personnel and necessary medical equipment have been dispatched to Aktau, the spokesperson of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) Farid Huseynov said at a press conference, Trend reports.

“The plane Embraer 190 of Azerbaijan Airlines, performing flight J2-8243 Baku-Grozny, made an emergency landing 3 kilometers from the city of Aktau. A total of 62 passengers and 5 crew members were on board.

At present, emergency rescue structures in Kazakhstan are providing operational support. Following the decision of President Ilham Aliyev, a state commission has been established to investigate the causes of the accident. Special medical personnel and necessary medical equipment have been sent.

The “hotline” for relatives and loved ones of the passengers has been created. They will be provided with special psychological support. New information about the results of the investigation of the incident will be provided to the public,” he said.

To note, today a passenger plane Embraer 190, flying on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 km from Aktau airport. The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan stated that 37 citizens of Azerbaijan were on board the plane, which crashed in the city of Aktau.

“According to preliminary data, 37 citizens of Azerbaijan, 6 citizens of Kazakhstan, 3 citizens of Kyrgyzstan, and 16 citizens of Russia were on board the airplane,” the information of the ministry reads.

AZAL announced that 62 passengers, 5 crew members, and a total of 67 people were on board the Embraer 190 airplane flying Baku-Grozny, which crashed in the city of Aktau.

