Azerbaijan Prosecutor's Office partners with Kazakh counterparts to investigate plane crash causes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan is actively investigating the causes of the plane crash involving an Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) aircraft in Aktau, in cooperation with their counterparts in Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

The development was revealed during today’s meeting of the State Commission established to investigate the causes of the crash, chaired by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

"The meeting highlighted that the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office, in collaboration with Kazakhstan's law enforcement, is probing the incident's causes and conducting a criminal investigation. An instruction was issued to provide regular updates to the public on the progress of the investigation," the Commission noted.