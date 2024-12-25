Azerbaijan's MFA issues statement on AZAL plane crash in Aktau

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has issued a statement regarding the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) passenger plane near Aktau, Kazakhstan, which was en route from Baku to Grozny, Trend reports.

"On 25 December, the Embraer 190 aircraft of Azerbaijan Airlines, with operating flight number J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny, was directed to Aktau due to an emergency landing requirement and crashed near the city. The causes of the accident are being investigated.

There were 67 people on board, including 62 passengers and 5 crew members.

According to preliminary information, 32 people have been identified as survivors. Some of them are in critical condition.

Following the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, a state commission chaired by Prime Minister Ali Asadov has been established to investigate the causes of the plane crash. Moreover, per the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, a delegation led by the Minister of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan as well as the Minister of Digital Development and Transport, departed for Kazakhstan in connection with the tragic accident.

The Consulate General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Aktau has been operating at the scene since the first moment of the accident. Emergency rescue agencies are taking urgent operational measures in coordination with the Kazakhstani side.

Hotlines related to the accident:

AZAL

(+994) 12 5048280

(+994) 12 5048202

(+994) 12 5048203

Consulate General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Aktau

+77087127016

Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan:

+7 7172 559621

+7 7292 319091

We pray for Allah's mercy on those who died in the accident and for the recovery of those injured,” reads the statement.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel