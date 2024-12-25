Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Plane crash victims’ bodies to be repatriated to Azerbaijan soon

Society Materials 25 December 2024 23:11 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Video screenshot

Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The bodies of passengers and crew members who lost their lives in the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines aircraft near Aktau, Kazakhstan, will be delivered to Azerbaijan soon, a joint statement by the Ministry of Emergency Situations and Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC says, Trend reports.

Injured passengers will be transported to Azerbaijan on a special AZAL flight, provided their health permits, based on medical assessments.

Relevant state agencies of both Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are taking the necessary measures in this regard.

