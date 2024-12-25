President Ilham Aliyev cuts short his trip to Russia due to plane crash in Aktau

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. President Ilham Aliyev, en route to the Russian Federation to attend the informal summit of the heads of state of CIS member countries in St. Petersburg today, was informed, while in the Russian airspace, about a plane crash that occurred in Aktau, Trend reports.

The President immediately instructed to return.

While on board, the President issued necessary instructions to the relevant state agencies to investigate the causes of the crash and take urgent measures.

The issues related to the plane crash are under the President’s control.