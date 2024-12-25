Georgian MFA expresses condolences to Azerbaijan following crash of AZAL plane in Aktau

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. Georgia is deeply saddened to hear about the crash of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) aircraft, the Georgian Foreign Ministry wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

"We are deeply saddened to hear about the crash of Azerbaijan Airlines aircraft, which claimed dozens of lives. We would like to express our sincere condolences and profound sympathy to the government and the people of friendly Azerbaijan. At this difficult time stands in solidarity with strategic partners. We wish those injured a speedy recovery," the ministry said.

Earlier today, the Embraer 190 passenger plane flying on the Baku-Grozny route crashed 3 km from the Aktau airport. The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan said that there were 37 Azerbaijani citizens on board the crashed plane.

According to the ministry, there were 37 Azerbaijani, six Kazakh, three Kyrgyz, and 16 Russian citizens on board the plane.

AZAL added that there were 62 passengers and five crew members on board the crashed Embraer 190 plane, making a total of 67 people.

