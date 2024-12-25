Kazakhstan's Prosecutor General assumes special control over Aktau plane crash investigation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The criminal case on the crash of Azerbaijan Airlines plane near Aktau is under special control of the General Prosecutor's Office of Kazakhstan, the statement of the General Prosecutor's Office of Kazakhstan said, Trend reports.

The General Prosecutor's Office announces the creation of an interdepartmental investigative-operative group to investigate the circumstances of the crash of the aircraft of Azerbaijan Airlines near Aktau.

“The group, led by special prosecutors, includes employees of the transport prosecutor's office, the Interior Ministry, and the Ministry of Emergency Situations. The Chief Transport Prosecutor has been sent to the scene as part of the government commission. The Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan took the investigation under special control”, the statement of the Prosecutor General's office said.

To note, the passenger plane Embraer 190, flying from Baku to Grozny, crashed 3 kilometers from the airport of Aktau.

As many as 67 people were on board, including 62 passengers and 5 crew members.