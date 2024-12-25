Embraer expresses condolences over AZAL plane crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. Embraer expressed condolences over the death of many people as a result of the crash of an aircraft belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC in the city of Aktau, the company said in a statement, Trend reports.

"We are deeply saddened by the occurrence with an Embraer 190 today near Aktau, Kazakhstan. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to the families, friends, colleagues, and loved ones affected by this incident. We are closely monitoring the situation and we remain fully committed to supporting the relevant authorities," the statement says.

Earlier today, a passenger plane Embraer 190, flying on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 km from Aktau airport. According to preliminary data, 37 citizens of Azerbaijan, 6 citizens of Kazakhstan, 3 citizens of Kyrgyzstan, and 16 citizens of Russia were on board the airplane.

AZAL announced that 62 passengers, 5 crew members, and a total of 67 people were on board the Embraer 190 airplane flying Baku-Grozny, which crashed in the city of Aktau.

Azerbaijan has declared mourning on December 26 due to the plane crash.