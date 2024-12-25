Israeli embassy ready to assist regarding AZAL airplane crash in Aktau - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The news of today's crash of an airplane belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines has stunned and deeply grieved Israel, the publication of Israel's ambassador to Azerbaijan, George Deek, on X said, Trend reports.

“We pray for the healing of the survivors. On behalf of the people of Israel, we express deep condolences to the families who lost loved ones. The Embassy of Israel is in contact with the relevant authorities, and is ready to provide any necessary assistance”, the publication noted.

To note, today a passenger plane Embraer 190, flying Baku-Grozny, crashed 3 kilometers from Aktau airport.

The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan noted that 37 citizens of Azerbaijan, 6 citizens of Kazakhstan, 3 citizens of Kyrgyzstan, and 16 citizens of Russia were on board the plane that crashed in Aktau.

AZAL announced that 67 people - 62 passengers and 5 crew members - were on board the plane Embraer 190, which was on the Baku-Grozny flight that crashed in Aktau.