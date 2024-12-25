Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan's oil soars in price

Oil&Gas Materials 25 December 2024 09:44 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's oil soars in price

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil on December 24 increased by $1.11, finding its place at $75.37 per barrel as it sailed into the Italian port of Augusta, a figure that shimmered against its predecessor, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan went up by $1.11 (to $73.99 per barrel).

The price of URALS was $60.86 per barrel, $1.22 more than the previous price.

Overall, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea increased by $1.25 on December 24, compared to the previous indication, to $73.17.

The official exchange rate on December 25 is 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

