Moldova deeply grieved by crash of AZAL-run airplane - president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. Moldova is deeply saddened by the news of the crash of an airplane belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines near Aktau in Kazakhstan, the publication of Moldovan President Maia Sandu on X said, Trend reports.

“Our thoughts are with the victims and survivors of this tragedy, and their families. We wish strength to the survivors and rescue teams there,” the publication reads.

To note, today a passenger plane Embraer 190, flying on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 km from Aktau airport. The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan reported that 37 citizens of Azerbaijan were on board the plane, which crashed in Aktau.

“According to preliminary data, 37 citizens of Azerbaijan, 6 citizens of Kazakhstan, 3 citizens of Kyrgyzstan, and 16 citizens of Russia were on board the airplane,” the ministry said.

AZAL announced that 62 passengers, 5 crew members, and a total of 67 people were on board the Embraer 190 airplane flying Baku-Grozny, which crashed in the city of Aktau.

