Azerbaijan’s MFA expresses condolences following AZAL plane crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed condolences following the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plane, Trend reports.

"We are deeply shocked by the news of the crash of the passenger plane of Azerbaijan Airlines, which was operating the Baku-Grozny flight. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims and wish a swift recovery to the injured," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared in a post on its X page.

To note, today a passenger plane Embraer 190, flying Baku-Grozny, crashed 3 kilometers from Aktau airport.

The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan noted that 37 citizens of Azerbaijan, 6 citizens of Kazakhstan, 3 citizens of Kyrgyzstan, and 16 citizens of Russia were on board the plane that crashed in Aktau.

AZAL announced that 67 people - 62 passengers and 5 crew members - were on board the plane Embraer 190, which was on the Baku-Grozny flight that crashed in Aktau.