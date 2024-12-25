Russia remains Tajikistan's main strategic partner - president

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 25. Russia is Tajikistan's main strategic partner, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg, Trend reports.

“The ending year was notably fruitful for our relations: as per the annual statistics, Russia has emerged as Tajikistan's primary trade and economic partner, with trade turnover increasing by about 20 percent, while cultural and humanitarian connections are actively progressing. Today, I am prepared to engage in a discussion regarding these and other matters pertaining to our relations, as well as international and regional security issues,” Rahmon said.

The Russian president underscored throughout the discussions that bilateral relations are progressing favorably.

“Tajikistan is our ally and a valuable economic partner. The Russian Federation is the foremost trading and economic partner of Tajikistan and ranks second in investment; last year saw an increase, and this year will also experience a little rise,” Putin said.

Putin indicated that a roadmap for collaborative efforts of the intergovernmental commission for the forthcoming years has been established.

“There are very good areas of cooperation; they were not chosen by chance: everything prepared by the governments of the two countries is aimed at developing not only our relations but also at implementing exactly those projects in which Tajikistan, as a country with a rapidly growing and developing economy, is interested. We are pleased with all your endeavors and all your successes,” the Russian President said.

To note, Russia is the foremost commercial partner of Tajikistan. From January to September 2024, bilateral trade rose by 10.1 percent, totaling $1.08 billion. Russia has the second position, following China, regarding investments in Tajikistan's economy, amounting to $1.6 billion in capital. Russia satisfies around 90% of Tajikistan's petroleum product requirements. Additionally, around 36,000 Tajik students and postgraduates are enrolled in Russian universities.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel