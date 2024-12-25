Members of Azerbaijan's state commission arrive at plane crash site in Aktau (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25. The members of the state commission formed following the instruction of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to investigate the causes of the crash of the Embraer 190 plane of Azerbaijan Airlines flying J2-8243 Baku-Grozny near Aktau and take appropriate measures at the scene of the accident, Trend reports.

To note, today passenger plane Embraer 190, flying on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 kilometers from Aktau airport. The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan reported that 37 citizens of Azerbaijan were on board the plane, which crashed in the city of Aktau.

“According to preliminary data, there were 37 citizens of Azerbaijan, 6 citizens of Kazakhstan, 3 citizens of Kyrgyzstan, and 16 citizens of Russia on board the airplane,” the ministry said.

AZAL announced that 62 passengers, 5 crew members, and a total of 67 people were on board the Embraer 190 airplane flying Baku-Grozny, which crashed in the city of Aktau.

Azerbaijan has declared mourning on December 26 due to the plane crash.